Meet Desmo450 EDS, Ducati's 1st street-legal off-road bike

Design

The bike gets an aluminum perimeter frame

The Desmo450 EDS is built on an aluminum perimeter frame made of 11 parts, which helps keep weight in check while maintaining strength. It weighs less than 9kg and follows the same engineering principles as Ducati's road-going motorcycles. The bike also gets an 8.5-liter transparent fuel tank for easy fuel checks during long rides, along with LED headlight, LCD display, hand guards and engine protection as standard equipment.