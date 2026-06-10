Meet Desmo450 EDS, Ducati's 1st street-legal off-road bike
What's the story
Ducati has unveiled its first-ever street-legal enduro motorcycle, the Desmo450 EDS. The new model is based on the Desmo450 MX motocross bike and is aimed at riders who enjoy off-road trails, forest tracks, and long-distance rides. The Ducati Desmo450 EDS features desmodromic valve technology in the enduro category along with a dedicated frame, Showa suspension system, Brembo brakes, and electronic rider aids.
Design
The bike gets an aluminum perimeter frame
The Desmo450 EDS is built on an aluminum perimeter frame made of 11 parts, which helps keep weight in check while maintaining strength. It weighs less than 9kg and follows the same engineering principles as Ducati's road-going motorcycles. The bike also gets an 8.5-liter transparent fuel tank for easy fuel checks during long rides, along with LED headlight, LCD display, hand guards and engine protection as standard equipment.
Tech specs
It comes equipped with Ducati Performance racing kit
The Desmo450 EDS comes with a 49mm front fork with 310mm of travel and a shock absorber mounted on a progressive linkage setup for grip and stability across different terrains. Braking is handled by Brembo hardware, with a two-piston floating caliper at the front and single-piston unit at the rear. The bike also offers Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Launch Control, Engine Brake Control, Quickshifter, and two configurable riding modes as part of its Ducati Performance racing kit.
Engine
The engine load is monitored in real-time
The Desmo450 EDS is powered by a 450cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 63hp and 54Nm of torque. The bike uses a six-speed gearbox with shorter first gear ratios and taller sixth gear for covering distances. Ducati has also introduced a maintenance monitoring system that tracks engine load and riding conditions in real time, along with an adaptive maintenance program with MID service due between 90-120 hours of use and FULL overhaul between 180-240 hours.