Ducati rolls out Desmo450 MX Factory and EDX in India
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Ducati just rolled out two fresh bikes for India: the Desmo450 MX Factory and the EDX.
Priced at ₹21.26 lakh and ₹18.55 lakh, both come with a punchy 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine (63.5hp, 53.5 Nm).
Bookings are now open at Ducati dealerships across the country.
Desmo450 MX race, EDX enduro features
The Desmo450 MX Factory is all about motocross, sporting a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and race-ready features like Brembo brakes and Pirelli Scorpion tires in Ducati Corse 2025 livery.
The EDX is tuned for enduro adventures with Showa suspension, handguards, and Ducati Red.
Both bikes include modern tech like Traction Control and Quick Shift, and need piston replacement and valve clearance checks every 45 hours to keep them running smoothly.