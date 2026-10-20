Ducati unveils 2027 Panigale V4s up to 218hp in Europe
Ducati just dropped the 2027 Panigale V4 and V4 S, both packing a tweaked 1,103-cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine with better intake, exhaust, and lubrication to improve efficiency and reduce power loss, and now up to 218hp in Europe.
The rev limit's higher too, giving these superbikes a little extra punch over the previous model.
Ducati updates frame, aero, electronics
Both bikes have a redesigned frame for sharper handling, plus new winglets and bodywork to help them cut through the air.
Ducati also added updated electronics like Dynamic Engine Brake for more control.
The V4 S joins Ducati's Factory Made program, so you can customize colors and accessories.
Prices start at $27,995 for the Panigale V4 and $35,995 for the feature-loaded V4 S, with an Akrapovic Full Racing Exhaust PRO upgrade if you want even more performance.