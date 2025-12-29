Ducati XDiavel V4 sport cruiser debuts in India at ₹31L

Ducati has officially launched its latest sport cruiser, the XDiavel V4, in India. The bike is priced at ₹30.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Burning Red color. The new model combines the relaxed posture of a cruiser with the performance and technology that Ducati is known for. It comes with a muscular fuel tank, exposed mechanical components, and a quad-exit exhaust system.

Design Design and comfort The XDiavel V4 retains the low, stretched riding posture of traditional cruisers but with a more comfortable and user-friendly design. The seat height has been lowered to 770mm, handlebars have been brought closer to the rider, and suspension travel has been increased for added comfort during long rides. The pillion seat is also wider, longer, and thicker than before with a grab handle as standard.

Engine specs Engine and performance The XDiavel V4 is powered by Ducati's 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo engine that delivers a maximum power of 168hp and peak torque of 125Nm. The bike weighs just 229kg, which is lighter than its predecessor, the XDiavel 1260. It also features fully adjustable suspension components such as a 50mm inverted front fork and rear mono-shock for a balance between comfort and sporty handling.

Tech Braking and electronic features The XDiavel V4 comes with twin 330mm disks at the front with Brembo Stylema calipers for strong stopping power. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under three seconds. The motorbike also features a six-axis IMU that supports cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control. Riders can choose between four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet) to fine-tune the bike's behavior.