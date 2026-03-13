Ducati's new sport livery for 2026 Monster draws inspiration from S4
Ducati just dropped a fresh Sport livery for its 2026 Monster, inspired by the legendary S4.
The new style mixes a gray base with racing red highlights on the wheels, seat, flyscreen, tail, and tank, joining the classic Ducati Red and Iceberg White options for both standard and Plus models.
The bike is powered by an 890 cc V2 engine
The 2026 Monster runs on an 890 cc liquid-cooled V2 engine with 110.7hp and 91.1 Nm torque: most of that torque is available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm.
Thanks to multiple weight-saving measures — including an aluminum monocoque frame, a techno-polymer/trellis rear subframe and a lighter engine — it has a dry weight of about 175kg, roughly 4kg less than the previous generation, and has an accessible seat height of 815mm.
It gets cornering ABS, traction and wheelie control systems
You get modern tech like Cornering ABS, traction control (DTC), wheelie control (DWC), a crisp 5-inch TFT display, four riding modes (Sport/Road/Urban/Wet), and Ducati Power Launch; cruise control is available as an optional fitment.
Valve checks are only needed every 45,000km.
In Europe from April: the standard model costs €13,390 (about ₹14.2 lakh); the Plus variant is €13,890 (about ₹14.73 lakh).