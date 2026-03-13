Ducati's new sport livery for 2026 Monster draws inspiration from S4

The bike is powered by an 890 cc V2 engine

The 2026 Monster runs on an 890 cc liquid-cooled V2 engine with 110.7hp and 91.1 Nm torque: most of that torque is available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm.

Thanks to multiple weight-saving measures — including an aluminum monocoque frame, a techno-polymer/trellis rear subframe and a lighter engine — it has a dry weight of about 175kg, roughly 4kg less than the previous generation, and has an accessible seat height of 815mm.