E20 fuel not damaging vehicles, claims ARAI

Efficiency concerns

Ethanol-blended fuel may reduce mileage by 2% to 6%

Mathai admitted that ethanol-blended fuel can reduce fuel efficiency by 2% to 6%, owing to its lower energy content than petrol. However, he clarified that this reduction in mileage does not affect engine performance or vehicle reliability. He also highlighted that vehicle manufacturers had already made necessary engineering changes in newer vehicles to ensure compatibility with E20 fuel.