Inspired by CJP? 'E20 Janta Party' emerges protesting ethanol-blending policy
What's the story
Weeks after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) made headlines with its protest over the NEET paper leak issue, another online citizens' movement has emerged. The new group, calling itself the E20 Janta Party, is gaining traction for its criticism of the Indian government's ethanol-blended petrol policy. The party wants more consumer choice and transparency in fuel policies.
Movement details
What is the E20 Janta Party?
The E20 Janta Party (EJP) calls itself an independent citizens' movement, not a political party. Its founder remains anonymous, but the group aims to raise awareness about India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy.
The campaign has grown rapidly on social media, with its X account gaining over 25,000 followers within hours of going viral. It currently has around 51,000 followers.
An official Instagram page with the same name now has over 244,000 followers.
Policy demands
Main demands of the citizens' movement
The E20 Janta Party's main demand is consumer choice in fuel options.
It wants petrol stations to offer E0 (100% petrol), E20, and E85 at the same time, letting motorists choose what suits their vehicles best.
The group has also called for the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over his government's ethanol-blending policy.
Further requests
Other demands and calls to action
The E20 Janta Party also wants E0 petrol to be available at retail fuel stations across India, equal pricing for E0 and ethanol-blended fuel, clear labeling of fuels for consumer awareness, government data on costs/benefits/impact of ethanol blending, and independent studies on mileage/engine performance/emissions/maintenance costs of different fuel blends.
A separate account using the E20 Janta Party name has also called for a Parliament march on August 4 against ethanol-blended petrol and mandatory installation of GPS/panic button systems in vehicles.