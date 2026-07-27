Inspired by CJP? 'E20 Janta Party' emerges protesting ethanol-blending policy

The E20 Janta Party (EJP) calls itself an independent citizens' movement, not a political party. Its founder remains anonymous, but the group aims to raise awareness about India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy.

The campaign has grown rapidly on social media, with its X account gaining over 25,000 followers within hours of going viral. It currently has around 51,000 followers.

An official Instagram page with the same name now has over 244,000 followers.