This roofless V12 roadster is a homage to Lamborghini Diablo
What's the story
Eccentrica, the Italian automaker known for its exclusive Lamborghini Diablo restomods, has unveiled a new model: the V12 Roadster. The car is an open-top version of the original Eccentrica V12 coupe and combines the look of a 1990s supercar with modern engineering and a naturally aspirated V12 engine. It will make its public debut on August 14 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.
Design evolution
The car is a '90s icon reimagined for modern age
The Eccentrica V12 Roadster is described as "an icon with '90s soul and modern precision."
The car is a "comprehensive re-engineering" of an early Diablo, featuring over 3,500 new components.
It has a reshaped wing, new splitters, and lighter wheels to reduce unsprung weight.
The chassis is made from a carbon-reinforced steel frame with each body panel made of carbon fiber.
Engine details
The heart of the roadster is a naturally aspirated V12
The heart of the Roadster is a re-engineered 5.7-liter, naturally aspirated V12 that produces 550hp at 7,000rpm and torque peaks at 601Nm.
Power is routed through a six-speed gated manual transmission with three driving modes to adjust the car for different conditions.
Despite being roofless, Eccentrica claims the V12 Roadster can match its coupe counterpart's top speed of 335km/h.
Special features
It features semi-active dampers and hydraulic steering for modern feel
The body of the Eccentrica V12 Roadster is a mix of steel and carbon fiber, retaining the original Diablo's proportions.
It also gets a widened track, revised suspension geometry, semi-active dampers, hydraulic steering, and modern Brembo brakes.
The interior features Connolly leather, Alcantara upholstery, anodized materials, and exposed carbon fiber for a more modern feel while still keeping some old-school character intact.
Availability
Only 19 examples will be made
With only 19 examples planned, the Eccentrica V12 Roadster will be an extremely rare sight in today's supercar market.
The car was developed in collaboration with Milan-based design studio Borromeo De Silva and led by Maurizio Reggiani, former Lamborghini chief technical officer.
Each vehicle goes through a comprehensive re-engineering process with more than 3,500 bespoke components developed for it.