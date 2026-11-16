This modern take on 1960s Mustang is up for grabs

Revology, a company known for its re-creations of 1960s Mustangs, started this project with a complete replacement steel body.

The new body was welded in-house and reinforced more than the original models from the 1960s.

The car also features adjustable coil-overs at all four corners, sourced from well-respected specialist Ridetech.

It rides on vintage-look 17-inch wheels and has four-piston Wilwood brakes for improved performance.