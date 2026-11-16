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Home / News / Auto News / This modern take on 1960s Mustang is up for grabs
This modern take on 1960s Mustang is up for grabs
It has a 5.0-liter V8 engine

This modern take on 1960s Mustang is up for grabs

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 16, 2026
01:13 pm
What's the story

Edsel Ford II, the son of Henry Ford II, has commissioned a restomod Mustang from Revology. The project was started in 2021 and is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. Unlike other classic Mustangs, this one packs modern features while retaining the look of its mid-1960s predecessors. The car has just 1,249km on the odometer.

Modern upgrades

The car has a complete steel body

Revology, a company known for its re-creations of 1960s Mustangs, started this project with a complete replacement steel body.

The new body was welded in-house and reinforced more than the original models from the 1960s.

The car also features adjustable coil-overs at all four corners, sourced from well-respected specialist Ridetech.

It rides on vintage-look 17-inch wheels and has four-piston Wilwood brakes for improved performance.

Performance specs

It packs a 460hp, 5.0-liter V8 engine

Under the hood, this restomod Mustang packs a 460hp, 5.0-liter V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

The interior of the car has been designed to look like a '60s model but with modern upgrades such as power seats, hidden Bluetooth stereo, and push-button starter.

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Interior details

The interior features high-quality nappa white leather seats

The interior of this restomod Mustang is a blend of vintage and modern elements.

It features high-quality nappa white leather seats with walnut accents throughout and plenty of billet aluminum.

These luxury touches make it a far cry from any factory Mustang ever made.

The car was built for Edsel Ford II, who has been associated with Ford's NASCAR racing efforts over the years.

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