This modern take on 1960s Mustang is up for grabs
What's the story
Edsel Ford II, the son of Henry Ford II, has commissioned a restomod Mustang from Revology. The project was started in 2021 and is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. Unlike other classic Mustangs, this one packs modern features while retaining the look of its mid-1960s predecessors. The car has just 1,249km on the odometer.
Modern upgrades
The car has a complete steel body
Revology, a company known for its re-creations of 1960s Mustangs, started this project with a complete replacement steel body.
The new body was welded in-house and reinforced more than the original models from the 1960s.
The car also features adjustable coil-overs at all four corners, sourced from well-respected specialist Ridetech.
It rides on vintage-look 17-inch wheels and has four-piston Wilwood brakes for improved performance.
Performance specs
It packs a 460hp, 5.0-liter V8 engine
Under the hood, this restomod Mustang packs a 460hp, 5.0-liter V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.
The interior of the car has been designed to look like a '60s model but with modern upgrades such as power seats, hidden Bluetooth stereo, and push-button starter.
Interior details
The interior features high-quality nappa white leather seats
The interior of this restomod Mustang is a blend of vintage and modern elements.
It features high-quality nappa white leather seats with walnut accents throughout and plenty of billet aluminum.
These luxury touches make it a far cry from any factory Mustang ever made.
The car was built for Edsel Ford II, who has been associated with Ford's NASCAR racing efforts over the years.