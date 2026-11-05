EICMA 2026 Milan unveils 20+ motorcycles and scooters for India
EICMA 2026 just wrapped up in Milan, and more than 20 fresh motorcycles and scooters are on their way to India.
Big names like BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, and Hero MotoCorp all showed off models that could eventually make their way to India.
BMW's F 450 R and F 450 RR, offered in both street-naked and fully faired versions, are set to make their debut with a punchy 420cc engine.
Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp, Honda models
Ducati rolled out its updated Diavel V4 series with sleeker looks and smarter tech.
Harley-Davidson introduced the X350 T for those eyeing the under-350cc segment without breaking the bank.
Hero MotoCorp revealed the Xpulse 450 packed with advanced engine and suspension updates, while Honda is working on bringing back its Africa Twin 1150, now bigger and more off-road-ready than ever.
Lots of exciting choices coming soon!