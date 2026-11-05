EICMA 2026 Milan unveils 20+ motorcycles and scooters for India

EICMA 2026 just wrapped up in Milan, and more than 20 fresh motorcycles and scooters are on their way to India.

Big names like BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, and Hero MotoCorp all showed off models that could eventually make their way to India.

BMW's F 450 R and F 450 RR, offered in both street-naked and fully faired versions, are set to make their debut with a punchy 420cc engine.