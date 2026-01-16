Dubai to launch air taxi service by 2026-end

The move comes after Joby Aviation successfully conducted a test flight

Jan 16, 2026

Dubai is all set to revolutionize its transportation system with the introduction of electric air taxis. The first commercial flights are expected to take off by the end of 2026, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The move comes after Joby Aviation successfully conducted a test flight of its fully electric air taxi in Dubai in June 2025.