Dubai to launch air taxi service by 2026-end
What's the story
Dubai is all set to revolutionize its transportation system with the introduction of electric air taxis. The first commercial flights are expected to take off by the end of 2026, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The move comes after Joby Aviation successfully conducted a test flight of its fully electric air taxi in Dubai in June 2025.
Technological advancement
Joby Aviation's air taxi: A game-changer for urban transport
The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, dubbed the Joby Aerial Taxi, can travel up to 160km at speeds of up to 320km/h. With zero operating emissions, this innovative mode of transport is not only environmentally friendly but also quiet enough for commercial use in densely populated urban areas.
Operational agreement
Exclusive rights for aerial taxi operations in Dubai
In early 2024, Joby Aviation signed a deal with the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai. The agreement gave the California-based company exclusive rights to operate aerial taxis in the city for six years. This strategic partnership is a key step toward integrating air taxis into Dubai's existing transport networks and providing residents with an innovative mode of transportation.