Exponent Energy launches P4 charging station for urban EVs
Bengaluru's Exponent Energy just launched the P4, a fresh EV charging station designed for city life.
With its compact wall-mount style, floating cables, and smooth 3-axis suspension, it's made to be super easy to use—just plug in and go.
The P4 delivers up to 40 kW of power and even has heating and cooling features to keep batteries happy in any weather.
You can find stations and pay easily through the Exponent App.
Already rolling out across India with help from Montra Electric and Omega Seiki Mobility, Exponent has powered over 2,000 EVs since starting up in 2020—and now they're expanding into cities like Delhi NCR and Chennai to speed up India's shift to electric rides.