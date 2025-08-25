Exponent Energy launches P4 charging station for urban EVs

The P4 delivers up to 40 kW of power

The P4 delivers up to 40 kW of power and even has heating and cooling features to keep batteries happy in any weather.

You can find stations and pay easily through the Exponent App.

Already rolling out across India with help from Montra Electric and Omega Seiki Mobility, Exponent has powered over 2,000 EVs since starting up in 2020—and now they're expanding into cities like Delhi NCR and Chennai to speed up India's shift to electric rides.