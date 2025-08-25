Next Article
Audi's refreshed Q3 comes with plug-in hybrid option
Audi just dropped the latest Q3, now with a plug-in hybrid option for 2026.
You can pick between the classic SUV or the sleeker Sportback style.
Up front, there's a bold Singleframe grille and sharp headlights, plus new micro-LED Matrix tech that lets you tweak your lighting vibe.
The SUV can tow up to 2,100kg
Step inside and you'll find a refreshed steering setup and acoustic glass for a quieter ride.
There's plenty of space too—488-liter in the boot, or up to 1,386-liter if you fold down the seats.
For power, there's a 1.5L TFSI petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid that can go up to 119km on electric alone (WLTP).
The e-hybrid can tow up to 2,100kg and comes with adaptive suspension—pretty handy for road trips or hauling gear.