Audi's refreshed Q3 comes with plug-in hybrid option

The SUV can tow up to 2,100kg

Step inside and you'll find a refreshed steering setup and acoustic glass for a quieter ride.

There's plenty of space too—488-liter in the boot, or up to 1,386-liter if you fold down the seats.

For power, there's a 1.5L TFSI petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid that can go up to 119km on electric alone (WLTP).

The e-hybrid can tow up to 2,100kg and comes with adaptive suspension—pretty handy for road trips or hauling gear.