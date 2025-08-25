MG Cyberster begins reaching Indian customers: Check price, features
MG Motor has begun delivering the Cyberster, its flagship electric roadster, in India.
Priced at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), early birds who pre-booked get it for a slightly lower ₹72.49 lakh.
This marks MG's entry into the luxury electric roadster segment in India.
EV packs 77kWh battery, offers up to 580km range
The Cyberster packs a 77kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive, putting out 510hp power and 725Nm torque.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, and offers up to 580km range on a single charge.
Roadster comes equipped with ventilated power seats, Bose sound system
This two-door convertible doesn't hold back on features—think digital displays everywhere, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ventilated power seats, an eight-speaker Bose system, and dual-zone climate control—blending high performance with serious luxury for India's new wave of EV enthusiasts.