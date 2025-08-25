MG Cyberster begins reaching Indian customers: Check price, features Auto Aug 25, 2025

MG Motor has begun delivering the Cyberster, its flagship electric roadster, in India.

Priced at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), early birds who pre-booked get it for a slightly lower ₹72.49 lakh.

This marks MG's entry into the luxury electric roadster segment in India.