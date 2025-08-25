TVS Orbiter e-scooter to debut on August 28
TVS is rolling out a new electric scooter, likely called the Orbiter, on August 28 in India.
With a price tag just over ₹1 lakh, it's designed as an affordable way for more people—especially city commuters—to try out electric rides.
The Orbiter keeps things simple compared to TVS's iQube series and is aimed at anyone wanting a wallet-friendly switch to EVs.
What to expect from the orbiter
The Orbiter is expected to feature a hub-mounted motor and a smaller battery, making it ideal for everyday city travel.
This launch fits into TVS's bigger push for affordable EVs as fuel prices climb. Just recently, they dropped the NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition and an even more budget-friendly iQube this year.
Looking ahead, TVS has plans for more launches—including the Jupiter CNG in 2025—to keep up with demand for smart, cost-effective transport options.