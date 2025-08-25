TVS Orbiter e-scooter to debut on August 28

What to expect from the orbiter

The Orbiter is expected to feature a hub-mounted motor and a smaller battery, making it ideal for everyday city travel.

This launch fits into TVS's bigger push for affordable EVs as fuel prices climb. Just recently, they dropped the NTorq 125 Super Soldier Edition and an even more budget-friendly iQube this year.

Looking ahead, TVS has plans for more launches—including the Jupiter CNG in 2025—to keep up with demand for smart, cost-effective transport options.