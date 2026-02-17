Exponent Energy's EV financing subsidiary Exponent One raises $2 million

Exponent Energy is known for its fast-charging tech—think 15-minute full charges and batteries that last 3,000 cycles. With Exponent One, they're now using real-time data from vehicles and charging stations to offer smarter loans where repayments are linked to how much the vehicle is actually used. This covers everything from three-wheelers to trucks, plus perks like built-in protection and guaranteed buybacks.

Separately, Exponent Energy has raised a total of $44.4 million so far.

The EV financing market is set for major growth—estimated at $3.59 billion this year and projected to grow to $28.7 billion by 2031—so there's plenty of room for them to grow.

They already have a network of over 100 chargers in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, and operate in Chennai and Ahmedabad, with more expansion on the way.