FADA warns West Asia conflict could disrupt India's auto exports Auto Apr 18, 2026

Heads up if you follow cars or the economy: India's auto dealers' group (FADA) just flagged that the ongoing West Asia conflict could mess with our car industry.

Their president, C.S. Vigneshwar, explained that things like exports and key supplies (think oil and aluminum) could take a hit.

Even though the sector grew 13% last year, these global tensions might slow things down.