FADA warns West Asia conflict could disrupt India's auto exports
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Heads up if you follow cars or the economy: India's auto dealers' group (FADA) just flagged that the ongoing West Asia conflict could mess with our car industry.
Their president, C.S. Vigneshwar, explained that things like exports and key supplies (think oil and aluminum) could take a hit.
Even though the sector grew 13% last year, these global tensions might slow things down.
FADA president Vigneshwar urges EV security
Vigneshwar also pointed out that supply chain issues (like regional blockades and heavy reliance on imported materials such as lithium) need urgent attention.
While electric vehicles are slowly catching on (9% of two-wheelers and 5.75% of passenger cars), he emphasized building a stronger EV ecosystem here at home so we're not left scrambling if imports get tricky.