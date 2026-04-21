FADA warns West Asia conflict threatens auto exports, oil, aluminum

C. S. Vigneshwar urges lithium push

Even though domestic auto sales at home jumped 13% last year and EVs are catching on (with two-wheelers at 9% and passenger vehicles at about four and a half, five per cent), Vigneshwar warned that sustained geopolitical tensions may affect production and trade operations.

He also called for teamwork between industry players and policymakers to boost lithium extraction, key for India's EV future.