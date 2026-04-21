FADA warns West Asia conflict threatens auto exports, oil, aluminum
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India's top auto dealers' group, FADA, says the ongoing conflict in West Asia could mess with car exports and disrupt supplies of essentials like oil and aluminum.
Speaking at Vyapar Delhi, FADA President C. S. Vigneshwar urged the industry to plan ahead so things don't get rocky.
C. S. Vigneshwar urges lithium push
Even though domestic auto sales at home jumped 13% last year and EVs are catching on (with two-wheelers at 9% and passenger vehicles at about four and a half, five per cent), Vigneshwar warned that sustained geopolitical tensions may affect production and trade operations.
He also called for teamwork between industry players and policymakers to boost lithium extraction, key for India's EV future.