These 'Fast & Furious' cars will be showcased in LA

The exhibit will open on March 14, 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:29 pm Mar 01, 202612:29 pm

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is set to host a special exhibit celebrating 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise. The main attraction will be the fourth-generation Toyota Supra, which was driven by Paul Walker in the first movie of the series. The exhibit will also feature other iconic cars from the franchise, including Vin Diesel's 1968 Dodge Charger R/T from Fast & Furious (2009) and Michelle Rodriguez's 1997 240SX from The Fast and The Furious (2001).