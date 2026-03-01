These 'Fast & Furious' cars will be showcased in LA
What's the story
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is set to host a special exhibit celebrating 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise. The main attraction will be the fourth-generation Toyota Supra, which was driven by Paul Walker in the first movie of the series. The exhibit will also feature other iconic cars from the franchise, including Vin Diesel's 1968 Dodge Charger R/T from Fast & Furious (2009) and Michelle Rodriguez's 1997 240SX from The Fast and The Furious (2001).
Exhibition
Other cars from the franchise
Along with the above-mentioned trio, the exhibit will also feature the pink Honda S2000 from 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and a Mitsubishi Eclipse. The latter could hit speeds of up to 225km/h in a parking lot by shifting into an imaginary seventh gear.
Highlights
Exhibit will also include other artifacts
The Petersen Museum is partnering with Universal for this exhibit, which will include a number of other artifacts and movie cars. The exhibit will open on March 14, 2026, and run until April next year. To mark the opening of the exhibit, the museum is also hosting a car show that promises to attract all kinds of customized cars from across Los Angeles area.