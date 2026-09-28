FASTag annual pass crosses 1cr issuances since launch
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that its FASTag annual pass scheme has been widely adopted, with over one crore passes issued since the program's launch in August 2025. The initiative was launched on August 15, 2025, to offer a cost-effective and convenient travel solution for commuters across nearly 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways.
Travel convenience
How to activate FASTag annual pass
The FASTag annual pass, available for non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag, can be activated within two hours of payment.
The activation is done on the vehicle's existing FASTag through the Rajmargyatra app or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website.
This enables seamless travel across national highways in India without the need for frequent top-ups.
Toll relief
Scheme aims to provide cost-effective travel solution
The FASTag annual pass scheme was introduced amid concerns over high toll rates on Indian highways.
Many new highway corridors have multiple toll plazas, making travel on certain routes expensive for private and commercial transport.
The one-time fee of ₹3,075 for a year or 200 crossings offers relief from these costs and ensures smooth transit across national highways.
Portability feature
OneTag feature introduced on Rajmargyatra app
On September 17, the NHAI launched its FASTag portability service OneTag on the newly launched Rajmargyatra mobile app.
The feature allows users to link their existing vehicle sticker to a new bank account and switch issuer banks without replacing the physical tag.
This further enhances user convenience and flexibility in managing their FASTag accounts.