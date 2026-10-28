FASTag new rule: Who can get ₹1,500 annual toll pass?
What's the story
Starting November 1, the Indian government will introduce an annual toll pass for eligible private vehicle owners living within 20km of a National Highway toll plaza. The scheme aims to let eligible motorists pay an annual fee instead of paying toll charges on each trip through the specified toll plaza. The move was announced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.
Pricing details
Eligibility conditions for concessional local pass
The annual pass will be available at two price points, ₹1,500 and ₹3,000. The cost depends on whether the toll plaza is located outside or within municipal or local town limits.
Private vehicle owners residing within 20km of a National Highway toll plaza can opt for this concessional local pass if they meet certain eligibility conditions such as having a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use.
Criteria specifics
What are the key points?
The concessional local pass is only available for private vehicles and not commercial ones.
However, just living within the 20km radius doesn't guarantee eligibility.
The availability of a service road or alternative road as well as the type of highway toll collection system will also determine if the pass can be issued.
The annual fee depends on where the toll plaza is located.
Cost breakdown
How much will it cost?
The annual fee for the pass is ₹1,500 for toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits and ₹3,000 for those within these limits.
The pass will only be valid at the specific toll plaza it was issued for. Motorists can't use a local pass obtained for one toll plaza at another.
The revised rules will come into effect on November 1, allowing eligible vehicle owners to use the annual pass facility under specified conditions.
Exclusion details
Check specific eligibility conditions
The concessional pass won't be available on National Highways or expressways that use a closed user fee collection system.
It also won't be available where a service road or alternative road is available.
Vehicle owners living within 20km of a toll plaza should check specific eligibility conditions before opting for the pass.
This is to ensure they meet all requirements set out by NHAI under amended rules.