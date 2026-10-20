Ferrari adds Ahmedabad and Chennai showrooms ahead of Luce debut
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Ferrari is growing its India game, with new showrooms coming soon to Ahmedabad and Chennai, joining its existing spots in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
These launches are part of Ferrari's efforts to intensify its customer relationships in India through new offerings and brand experiences.
The timing lines up with the debut of their first all-electric car, the Luce.
Ferrari shows Purosangue and 12Cilindri designs
At the Universo Ferrari event, the brand showed off special designs inspired by Indian cities: think a Purosangue themed after New Delhi and a 12Cilindri paying tribute to Varanasi.
The 12Cilindri is also making its India debut in both coupe and convertible versions.
Expect more updates on Ferrari's India plans early next year.