Ferrari brings iconic Universo experience to India for first time
What's the story
Ferrari is all set to bring its 'Universo Ferrari' exhibition to India for the first time. The Italian carmaker describes it as an "immersive 360-degree exhibition experience" that allows fans and the general public to discover the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that define the world of Prancing Horse. The event has previously been held in Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand.
Event details
Exhibition will be held in New Delhi
The fifth edition of the 'Universo Ferrari' experience will be held at Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, from October 17 to November 1.
Invite-only guests will get access on October 17 and 18, while the exhibition will open its doors to the public from October 19.
Exhibit highlights
Exhibition will feature several iconic Ferrari models
The 'Universo Ferrari' exhibition will take visitors on a journey through the Ferrari universe. It will feature models from the brand's past, including iconic classics and its latest and upcoming cars.
The 'Classiche' area is dedicated to Ferrari's rich history, showcasing iconic models that have defined its legacy.
The brand will also display current models such as the 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue, Amalfi Spider, latest F80 supercar and Luce - its first-ever EV.
Racing legacy
It will also showcase Hypersail - Ferrari's first-ever sailing project
The exhibition will also feature a 'Racing Area' that highlights Ferrari's motorsport heritage, achievements, and race-spec cars over the years.
For the first time in Asia, Ferrari will showcase Hypersail - its first-ever sailing project created for an attempt at a non-stop, round-the-world sailing speed record.
This unique addition further emphasizes the brand's commitment to innovation beyond just automobiles.