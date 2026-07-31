You can't buy a Ferrari car before 2028
What's the story
Ferrari, the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer, has announced that it is completely booked for the year 2027. The company said new orders will not be delivered before 2028 at the earliest. This comes despite all the controversies surrounding its latest model, Luce. The company's CEO Benedetto Vigna said they now have "the most complete lineup in history."
Design debate
Luce's design has been a talking point
The Luce has been at the center of a lot of criticism due to its unconventional design and electric powertrain.
However, despite the backlash, Ferrari customers are willing to wait until 2028 for their new cars.
This is because the company wants to maintain its exclusivity by not overproducing and flooding the market with cars.
Business approach
Ferrari is introducing new models while phasing out others
Ferrari has seen a surge in orders owing to "healthy demand across all geographies."
The company is introducing new models while phasing out others. Cars such as the Amalfi, 849 Testarossa, and 296 Speciale/296 Speciale A are in their phase-in stage.
Meanwhile, the F80 flagship's shipments are ramping up with an open-top Aperta version possibly on its way.
Sales figures
A look at Ferrari's sales figures
Ferrari sold 6,802 cars in the first half of 2026, a slight decline from last year's figures.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounted for nearly half of these deliveries.
Combustion-engine cars made up 70% of sales, while hybrids accounted for the remaining 30%.
Despite a slight dip in shipments, demand remains strong with new models still to be unveiled this year.