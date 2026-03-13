Ferrari's Amalfi Spider debuts as V8 convertible with soft-top

Ferrari has unveiled its latest model, the Amalfi Spider. The new car is a 2+2 soft-top convertible version of the original Amalfi coupe. It comes with a five-layer fabric roof and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 640hp. The vehicle also features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission for smooth gear shifts.

Design evolution Design has been developed by Ferrari Design Studio The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is a 2+2 convertible that lets occupants enjoy its V8 power with the roof down. It continues Ferrari's long tradition of open-top models, which are often seen as a milestone for enthusiasts and collectors alike. The design has been developed by the Ferrari Design Studio, ensuring it looks just as good with the roof up or down.

Roof features It features a unique 5-layer fabric soft top The Ferrari Amalfi Spider comes with a unique soft top that is made of specific shapes and materials. It features an integrated rear window and a five-layer fabric construction with varying thicknesses arranged in a "sandwich" structure. This design is intended to keep outside noise at bay, ensuring a quiet ride for passengers.

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Roof options The roof can be finished in 4 bespoke fabric colors The soft top of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider is available in four bespoke fabric colors and two technical-fabric options, including a new "Tecnico Ottanio." The design seamlessly integrates with the rest of the car, whether the roof is open or closed. The same weave can also be repeated on the tonneau cover and nearby surfaces for a cohesive look.

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Aerodynamics It gets an integrated active rear wing for downforce management The Ferrari Amalfi Spider has been extensively developed aerodynamically to manage airflow and balance downforce. It features an integrated active rear wing with three settings, capable of generating up to 110kg of downforce at 250km/h in High Downforce mode. This advanced feature ensures optimal performance and stability even at high speeds.

Comfort features A wind deflector is integrated into backrest of rear seats The Ferrari Amalfi Spider comes with a wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear seats. This feature helps reduce turbulence and noise when driving with the roof down. It can be deployed at the push of a button and folded away by simply pushing it back into its housing for added convenience.