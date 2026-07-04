Ferrari's limited-run 12Cilindri Manuale brings back gated manual transmission
What's the story
Ferrari has unveiled the 12Cilindri Manuale, a unique addition to its lineup that offers both manual and automatic driving modes. The car features a 'Manuale By-Wire' system, which replicates the feel of a gated manual transmission using an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It also comes with an actual clutch pedal and shifter, giving drivers the option to manually shift gears or even stall the car if they wish.
Innovative transmission
'Manuale By-Wire' transmission
The 12Cilindri Manuale's transmission is a first for modern Ferraris. It combines the quickness of a dual-clutch transmission with the engagement of a manual stick shift. This is made possible by Ferrari's new "Manuale By-Wire" system, which allows shifting through the first six gears, and reverse, just like a traditional manual gearbox. The car also features a classic gated shifter with a polished shift knob for an authentic feel.
Tech details
Entirely developed in Maranello
The 12Cilindri Manuale's 'Manuale By-Wire' system is entirely developed in Maranello. It uses electronic signals to control the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) of the standard 12Cilindri, instead of mechanical connections. The shift assembly, which weighs less than 3.49kg, is made from high-strength steel machined to incredibly tight tolerances. This ensures virtually no play in the lever even after years of use.
Clutch mechanism
The car features a new 3-pedal layout with electronic clutch
The 12Cilindri Manuale also features a new three-pedal layout with an electronic clutch pedal. A sensor measures the pedal's travel and converts those inputs into hydraulic control of the dual-clutch transmission. This passive mechanical system consists of a preloaded spring, cam, and roller that recreate the resistance curve of a conventional clutch. It generates instant response while sensors synchronize everything with engine and transmission for smooth operation.
Specs and availability
Production limited to 1,499 units
The powertrain of the 12Cilindri Manuale remains unchanged, with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine producing an impressive 819hp and torque of up to 678Nm. The car can still hit 100km/h in just three seconds and reach a top speed of 340km/h. Production will be limited to just 1,499 units through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalization program. Pricing details are yet to be announced but it is expected to be on the higher side given its unique features.