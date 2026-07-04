Ferrari's limited-run 12Cilindri Manuale brings back gated manual transmission

Specs and availability

Production limited to 1,499 units

The powertrain of the 12Cilindri Manuale remains unchanged, with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine producing an impressive 819hp and torque of up to 678Nm. The car can still hit 100km/h in just three seconds and reach a top speed of 340km/h. Production will be limited to just 1,499 units through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalization program. Pricing details are yet to be announced but it is expected to be on the higher side given its unique features.