Why Ferrari is ramping up car supplies in India

Francesco Bianchi, Ferrari's Far and Middle East President, said the company is ready to increase allocations to India as per demand.

He explained that their business model is mainly demand-driven.

"We look at the demand," Bianchi said. "Depending on the demand, we distribute the number of cars that the company is willing to produce."

He added that they see this market growing more in terms of demand and will grant more volume to India accordingly.