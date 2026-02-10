Ferrari unveils EV interior designed by Apple legend Jony Ive

Ferrari has unveiled the interior of its first fully electric car, the Luce. The design was created by LoveFrom, the studio of Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive. The reveal took place at San Francisco's iconic Transamerica building. "We are entering a new era in Ferrari," said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. The name 'Luce' is Italian for light and symbolizes a new chapter for the brand.

Design philosophy The design blends modernity and tradition The Luce's design is a blend of modernity and tradition, with glass and brushed aluminium as the main materials. The interior features a steering wheel with Ferrari's signature three-spoke design, an odometer/speedometer console dominated by screens, and a control panel display that resembles an iPad. The elements are arranged separately inside the cabin instead of being fitted into one unit.

Innovative features The key fob looks like a mini iPhone The Luce's key fob resembles a miniature iPhone with a glass back and Ferrari logo. It fits into a slot in the center console, activating the dashboard dials. The gear shifter knob is made of Corning Gorilla Glass and has 13,000 holes laser blasted throughout its surface for light diffusion. Corning also provides more than 40 glass parts for the car, including buttons, screens, and even the casing of the center console and gear-shift knob.

