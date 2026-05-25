Ferrari unveils Luce 1st fully electric car $586,000+ 311km/h

Ferrari invests in electrification and heritage

The Luce is set to arrive as other luxury brands pull back on EVs: Lamborghini even scrapped its own plans.

Ferrari is sticking to its roots though: it has poured big money into its Italian "e-building," brought in design help from former Apple legend Jony Ive, and even engineered a custom sound system to keep that classic Ferrari thrill alive.

Aimed at younger, wealthy drivers, this launch shows Ferrari is serious about electrification while keeping its signature style intact, even if only 20% of its lineup will be electric by 2030.