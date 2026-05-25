Ferrari unveils Luce 1st fully electric car $586,000+ 311km/h
Ferrari has officially entered the EV game with the Luce, its first fully electric car.
This four-door "light" (yep, that's what Luce means in Italian) was set to be revealed on May 25 and comes with a hefty $586,000+ price tag.
It can hit a wild 311km/h, but there's still no word on when it'll land in the US.
Ferrari invests in electrification and heritage
The Luce is set to arrive as other luxury brands pull back on EVs: Lamborghini even scrapped its own plans.
Ferrari is sticking to its roots though: it has poured big money into its Italian "e-building," brought in design help from former Apple legend Jony Ive, and even engineered a custom sound system to keep that classic Ferrari thrill alive.
Aimed at younger, wealthy drivers, this launch shows Ferrari is serious about electrification while keeping its signature style intact, even if only 20% of its lineup will be electric by 2030.