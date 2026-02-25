Ferrari's Amalfi Spider is all set to debut in March
Ferrari's next convertible, the Amalfi Spider, is dropping in March 2026.
It replaces the Roma Spider and is expected to pack the same power as its coupe sibling—a 3.9L twin-turbo V8 with 640 cv (631hp) and 760 Nm torque (torque figures vary between sources).
It features a grille-less front and 3 screens inside
The Amalfi Spider stands out with a grille-less front, floating wing design, sleek LED headlights joined by a black bar, and an active rear spoiler for extra downforce at high speeds.
Inside, you get three screens (including a huge 15.6-inch driver display), plus physical controls for that classic Ferrari feel.
It will likely cost more than the coupe variant
This car is quick—0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, topping out at 320km/h.
The convertible will cost more than the coupe's starting price (reported at around $266,810 in the US and about ₹5.59 crore ex-showroom in India) thanks to its fancy roof setup.
If you're into speed and style—and have deep pockets—the Amalfi Spider could be your dream ride.