Ferrari's Amalfi Spider is all set to debut in March

The Amalfi Spider stands out with a grille-less front, floating wing design, sleek LED headlights joined by a black bar, and an active rear spoiler for extra downforce at high speeds. Inside, you get three screens (including a huge 15.6-inch driver display), plus physical controls for that classic Ferrari feel.

It will likely cost more than the coupe variant

This car is quick—0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, topping out at 320km/h.

The convertible will cost more than the coupe's starting price (reported at around $266,810 in the US and about ₹5.59 crore ex-showroom in India) thanks to its fancy roof setup.

If you're into speed and style—and have deep pockets—the Amalfi Spider could be your dream ride.