Ferrari's Luce EV due 2026 with NASA, LoveFrom for comfort
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Ferrari is set to launch its first electric car, the Luce, in 2026.
What's cool? They teamed up with NASA and design firm LoveFrom to make sure passengers stay comfy, even when the car accelerates super quickly.
CEO Benedetto Vigna shared that medical studies helped shape this focus on comfort.
Ferrari Luce: 986hp, 0-100km/h in 2.5s
The Luce will deliver over 986hp and rocket from 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 309km per hour.
It'll have four electric motors, a huge battery pack for range, plus tech like rear-wheel steering and active suspension for a smoother ride.
Inside, Ferrari is keeping things user-friendly with real buttons instead of just screens.
The official reveal happens sometime this year. Definitely one to watch!