Ferrari's Luce EV due 2026 with NASA, LoveFrom for comfort

Ferrari Luce: 986hp, 0-100km/h in 2.5s

The Luce will deliver over 986hp and rocket from 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 309km per hour.

It'll have four electric motors, a huge battery pack for range, plus tech like rear-wheel steering and active suspension for a smoother ride.

Inside, Ferrari is keeping things user-friendly with real buttons instead of just screens.

The official reveal happens sometime this year. Definitely one to watch!