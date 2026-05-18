First Ferrari 430 Scuderia goes up for sale
What's the story
The first Ferrari 430 Scuderia believed to have ever been made is up for grabs. The Ferrari 430 Scuderia model was unveiled at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show and has been in private hands since 2008. Now, it is being sold by Aatelier M. The specific model, chassis number 155217, was built before the public debut of the Frankfurt show cars and is believed to be the first production-spec car of its kind.
Unique specifications
The car comes in stunning Blu Scozia color
The car is a unique blend of history and design. It comes in the stunning Blu Scozia color with Grigio Alcantara interior, a combination that is rarely seen on a Scuderia. The car has been well-maintained and preserved in exceptional condition with just 23,000km on its odometer. It also comes with front-end paint protection film (PPF) and a complete service history.
Collector's item
The car was originally owned by Ferrari
The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is a symbol of automotive excellence and a highly sought-after model among collectors. The car was originally owned by Ferrari as a factory-owned vehicle and was never used for press or media duties. Instead, evidence suggests it remained internally allocated for senior Ferrari management at the time. While there is no listed asking price for this specific model, standard examples wear asking prices north of $600k, $700k, even $800k, with a few even higher asks.