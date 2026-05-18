The car was originally owned by Ferrari

First Ferrari 430 Scuderia goes up for sale

By Mudit Dube 09:50 am May 18, 202609:50 am

What's the story

The first Ferrari 430 Scuderia believed to have ever been made is up for grabs. The Ferrari 430 Scuderia model was unveiled at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show and has been in private hands since 2008. Now, it is being sold by Aatelier M. The specific model, chassis number 155217, was built before the public debut of the Frankfurt show cars and is believed to be the first production-spec car of its kind.