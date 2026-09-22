First-time car buyers are making a comeback in India

Other major players in the Indian car market, such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, have also witnessed a rise in first-time buyers.

Tata Motors has seen an increase of 6-7% in this segment over the past year.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra's entry-level SUVs saw a 20% year-on-year growth during the first five months of this fiscal year.