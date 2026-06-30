The Wagon R Bioflex was launched on June 4

No takers for flex-fuel cars in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Jun 30, 202601:59 pm

What's the story

India's ambitious flex-fuel vehicle program is off to a slow start, with only three units of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex registered in the first month since its launch. The lackluster response highlights the gap between the government's ethanol ambitions and market readiness, industry analysts say. The sluggish uptake isn't limited to just this model but also extends to earlier flex-fuel motorcycles from Honda and Suzuki.