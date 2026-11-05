Ford announces Fathom electric truck below $30,000 including destination fees
Ford announced the Fathom, its next electric truck, and it's aiming to make EVs way more accessible.
The base model will start just below $30,000 (including destination fees), with the top version still under $40,000.
Ford says this pricing is meant to attract everyone from new and used EV buyers to folks trading in gas or hybrid rides.
As Andrew Frick, Ford's head of Ford Blue and Model E, put it, the Fathom lands right at the "heart of the market."
Fathom preorders open early 2027
The Fathom launches late next year, with preorders opening in early 2027. Ford's already ramping up production and prepping key parts for rollout.
The truck promises more space than a Toyota RAV4 and performance on par with an EcoBoost Mustang, which should be fun for city drives or weekend trips.
It'll also come loaded with features like built-in Apple Maps and other upgrades designed to make EVs less intimidating for newcomers.