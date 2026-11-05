Ford announces Fathom electric truck below $30,000 including destination fees

Ford announced the Fathom, its next electric truck, and it's aiming to make EVs way more accessible.

The base model will start just below $30,000 (including destination fees), with the top version still under $40,000.

Ford says this pricing is meant to attract everyone from new and used EV buyers to folks trading in gas or hybrid rides.

As Andrew Frick, Ford's head of Ford Blue and Model E, put it, the Fathom lands right at the "heart of the market."