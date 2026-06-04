Ford considers 4-door Mustang sedan prioritizing heritage and affordability
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Ford is thinking about adding a four-door sedan to the Mustang lineup, which could be a pretty bold move for the iconic brand.
Andrew Frick of Ford said any new model still needs to feel like a Mustang and be affordable to build.
CEO Jim Farley has also backed the idea, as long as it keeps that classic Mustang performance and attitude.
Ford reportedly previewed 'Mach-4' to dealers
Ford reportedly previewed this possible sedan (maybe called Mach-4) to dealers in 2024, along with an off-road Mustang version.
Their Michigan plant has space after dropping older models like Fusion, so making a new Mustang variant could be efficient.
Plus, rivals like GM are bringing back sedans too, so Ford's move could help them stay relevant while keeping their performance roots alive.