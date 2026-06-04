Ford considers 4-door Mustang sedan prioritizing heritage and affordability Auto Jun 04, 2026

Ford is thinking about adding a four-door sedan to the Mustang lineup, which could be a pretty bold move for the iconic brand.

Andrew Frick of Ford said any new model still needs to feel like a Mustang and be affordable to build.

CEO Jim Farley has also backed the idea, as long as it keeps that classic Mustang performance and attitude.