Ford gives Mustang Mach-E a new off-road Trail trim

The new Trail model comes with a revised steering rack, specially tuned suspension, different wheels with Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires, and improved ground clearance.

It also packs a 400-watt Ford ProPower Onboard system as standard.

However, unlike the more powerful Rally variant that boasts 480hp and 949Nm of torque, the Trail model is less potent with 370hp and 678Nm of torque.