Ford gives Mustang Mach-E a new off-road Trail trim
What's the story
Ford has expanded its Mustang Mach-E lineup with the addition of a new model, the 2027 Mustang Mach-E Trail. The new variant is based on the all-wheel drive (AWD) Select trim and slots between the base Select and mid-range Premium models. It packs a number of upgrades from its off-road-themed GT-based sibling, Rally.
Enhanced specifications
What does the Trail model offer?
The new Trail model comes with a revised steering rack, specially tuned suspension, different wheels with Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires, and improved ground clearance.
It also packs a 400-watt Ford ProPower Onboard system as standard.
However, unlike the more powerful Rally variant that boasts 480hp and 949Nm of torque, the Trail model is less potent with 370hp and 678Nm of torque.
Pricing details
The Trail variant is cheaper than the top-end Rally trim
The main attraction of the new Trail model is its lower price tag of $47,335. This makes it a more affordable option compared to the top-end Rally variant which costs around $57,335.
The rest of the 2027 Mustang Mach-E lineup remains unchanged with base RWD Select priced at $42,040 and Premium RWD and Select eAWD both costing $45,050.
Technological advancements
What else is new on the Mach-E?
Ford has also introduced a new front drive unit for the 2027 Mustang Mach-E. The tech is as powerful as previous models but is cheaper to produce.
The automaker has also replaced the standard (and smaller) 73kWh battery pack with an 88kWh pack on Select, Premium, and trims. This change is mainly responsible for the price hike but offers better range in return.
Tech upgrades
BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system now available as an option
Ford's BlueCruise 1.5, a semi-autonomous driving system, is now an option on the Mach-E Select trims under the Tech Pack Lite. It is optional on the Premium with the Premium Tech pack.
However, customers should note that if they want BlueCruise at some point in future, they need to order a car with factory-installed hardware as Ford won't add it later.