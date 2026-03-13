Ford is recalling 7.4 million vehicles, including F-Series pickups
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Ford is recalling about 7.4 million vehicles this year, yes, that's a huge number.
The biggest issue is a software bug in their trucks, especially the F-Series pickups, which can mess with trailer brakes and turn signals.
This comes right after last year's wave of recalls, so it's definitely something Ford drivers are noticing.
Ford is taking steps to avoid future issues
After getting fined by US safety regulators in late 2024 for not following recall rules, Ford says it's stepping up its game.
They agreed to meet quarterly with NHTSA as part of a three-year consent order that began in late 2024 and have doubled their safety teams to catch problems faster.
More testing is also happening to make sure these issues don't slip through again.