Ford's Mustang GT3 race cars just went back to 1901
What's the story
Ford Racing is paying homage to one of its most significant models by giving a retro-inspired look to two of its latest race cars. Ahead of the Petit Le Mans on October 3, the company's factory Mustang GT3 program will sport a special livery inspired by "Sweepstakes," the two-seater racer that Henry Ford drove to victory in 1901. The original car could reach 97km/h, making it a fast machine for its time and an important one for Ford Motor Company.
Race tribute
The original Sweepstakes set the stage for Ford's success
The No. 64 and No. 65 Mustang GT3s will don the retro livery at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, honoring the race that set Henry Ford on the path to founding his namesake automaker.
On October 10, 1901, Ford drove Sweepstakes in a 10-mile race in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
He beat Alexander Winton, one of the most famous automobile manufacturers and racers of that time.
Livery details
New livery looks quite different from usual Mustang GT3
The design team behind the Mustang GT3s didn't just put an old Ford logo on a modern race car.
Instead, they recreated Sweepstakes's original color palette, resulting in a stark contrast from the usual blue-and-white racing colors of the Mustang GT3.
The new livery features burgundy and gold graphics against a black backdrop, with the original Ford Motor Company logo appearing in gold.
Tribute
The tribute extends to the drivers' firesuits as well
The hood of the Mustang GT3s features "Racing Since 1901" lettering, along with graphics referencing Ford's founding in 1903.
These elements directly link the modern Mustang GT3 to the company's earliest days, rather than just celebrating its long motorsports history.
Even the drivers' firesuits have been designed to pay tribute; they are modeled after the three-piece outfit Ford reportedly wore while racing Sweepstakes in 1901.
Glow enhancement
The Mustang GT3 will also feature a glowing pony
Ford's Mustang GT3 already has its "Glow Pony," a glowing outline of the Mustang logo on the rear fender.
But for Petit Le Mans, the company is taking it a step further by illuminating the whole pony for the first time on a factory Mustang GT3.
Inside this glowing emblem is a black-and-gold-colored American flag, linking the race car's history lesson to another milestone: US's 250th anniversary.