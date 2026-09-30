Ford's Mustang GT3 race cars just went back to 1901

The No. 64 and No. 65 Mustang GT3s will don the retro livery at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, honoring the race that set Henry Ford on the path to founding his namesake automaker.

On October 10, 1901, Ford drove Sweepstakes in a 10-mile race in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

He beat Alexander Winton, one of the most famous automobile manufacturers and racers of that time.