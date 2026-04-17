Ford Mustang GTD Competition sets new 6:40.835 Nurburgring lap
Ford's Mustang GTD Competition tore up the Nurburgring track, clocking a lap time of 6 minutes, 40.835 seconds, 11 seconds faster than its own previous best and over eight seconds ahead of the Corvette ZR1X.
The secret? A beefed-up supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, lighter parts like magnesium wheels and carbon bucket seats, plus a new rear wing for better aerodynamics.
Ford plans limited street-legal Mustang GTD
Ford is planning a limited street-legal version of this record-setter with all those cool upgrades.
If you missed out before, applications for the original Mustang GTD have reopened too.
The record lap was driven by Ford Performance and Multimatic factory driver Dirk Muller, and Ford keeps its crown as the fastest American track-only car at the Nurburgring with its GT Mk. IV model.