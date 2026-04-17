Ford Mustang GTD Competition sets new 6:40.835 Nurburgring lap

Ford plans limited street-legal Mustang GTD

Ford is planning a limited street-legal version of this record-setter with all those cool upgrades.

If you missed out before, applications for the original Mustang GTD have reopened too.

The record lap was driven by Ford Performance and Multimatic factory driver Dirk Muller, and Ford keeps its crown as the fastest American track-only car at the Nurburgring with its GT Mk. IV model.