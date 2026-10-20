This modified Ford Mustang is limited to just 50 units
What's the story
Vaughn Gittin Jr. the mastermind behind RTR Vehicles, has unveiled his latest creation: the Mustang RTR Spec 5. This beastly machine is a highly modified version of the standard V8-powered 2026 Ford Mustang. With a supercharged engine that produces an astonishing 870hp, it promises to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. The car also comes with aggressive widebody styling and extensive customization options, making it a true collector's item.
Availability
Pricing and availability
The Mustang RTR Spec 5 is a limited-edition vehicle, with only 50 units planned for production.
Each car starts at $159,999 and can be ordered directly through RTR's North Carolina facility or via authorized dealers.
The first unit has already been delivered to artist Caleb Clark, who commissioned the build.
It features a supercharged V8 engine, composite widebody kit, and an eye-catching Terrain paint job.
Performance
Tactical Performance suspension system
The Mustang RTR Spec 5 comes with a Tactical Performance suspension system, which includes 30-way-adjustable front coilovers and adjustable front and rear sway bars.
This allows owners to customize their ride height, stiffness, and overall handling characteristics.
The car also features 20-inch RTR forged wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires for improved grip on the road.
Customization
RTR offers a range of standard colors for the Mustang
RTR offers a range of standard colors for the Mustang RTR Spec 5, as well as premium color choices for an additional $7,500.
Unique finishes like Mystichrome are available for $15,000.
This high-end paintwork gives customers access to RTR's paint-to-sample program.
The company's goal is to appeal to car enthusiasts of all ages and create a larger community that appreciates innovative automotive designs.