This modified Ford Mustang is limited to just 50 units

The Mustang RTR Spec 5 is a limited-edition vehicle, with only 50 units planned for production.

Each car starts at $159,999 and can be ordered directly through RTR's North Carolina facility or via authorized dealers.

The first unit has already been delivered to artist Caleb Clark, who commissioned the build.

It features a supercharged V8 engine, composite widebody kit, and an eye-catching Terrain paint job.