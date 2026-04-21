Ford recalls 1.4 million US F-150s over gearshift glitch
Ford is recalling 1.4 million F-150 trucks in the US because a gearshift glitch could make them suddenly drop into second gear, raising the risk of a crash.
This affects 2015-2017 models with six-speed automatic transmissions made between March 2014 and August 2017.
The issue comes from a faulty signal between the transmission range sensor and the vehicle's powertrain control module, flagged by the NHTSA.
Ford offers software update, notifies owners
Ford is fixing the problem with a free software update, and will swap out parts if needed.
Owners will start getting recall letters in late April 2026, so keep an eye on your mailbox if you drive one of these trucks.
The company says it is taking this seriously after reports of one crash and two injuries possibly linked to the issue, and plenty of customer complaints, so it wants everyone safe on the road.