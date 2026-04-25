Ford recalls 140,201 Ranger pickups amid wiring fire risk
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Ford is recalling 140,201 Ranger pickups from 2024 to 2026 because a wiring issue could cause fires.
The problem comes from a headliner wiring harness that might be installed wrong or taped too much, letting wires touch metal and trigger electrical shorts.
If ignored, this can lead to soot buildup and possibly start a fire.
Dealers replacing harnesses and updating software
Ford began investigating last October and found the harness material itself isn't flammable, but built-up soot can catch fire.
To fix things, dealers will check for the trouble code (B14AA-11), swap out damaged harnesses, and update software so the sun visor light turns off if there are repeated issues, helping prevent more shorts.
Good news: no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.