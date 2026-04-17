Ford recalls almost 1.4 million 2015 F-150s over transmission bug
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Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million F-150 pickups from 2015 because of a transmission bug that can suddenly drop the truck from sixth to second gear.
This glitch, caused by worn-out electrical connections, could make drivers lose control, definitely not ideal for anyone behind the wheel.
NHTSA opened probe March 2025
After drivers started complaining, US safety officials, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched an investigation in March 2025.
Ford looked into hundreds of reports, including two injuries and one accident potentially related to this problem.
Now, Ford will update the trucks' software and swap out faulty parts if needed—all approved as of April 7, 2026—to keep these trucks safer on the road.