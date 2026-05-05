Ford recalls nearly 180,000 Broncos and Rangers over seat bolt
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Ford is recalling nearly 180,000 of its 2024-2026 Broncos and Rangers because a key seat bolt might loosen or fall out due to a manufacturing glitch.
If that happens, you could end up with a wobbly or noisy seat, definitely not ideal for road trips.
Ford will fix the problem by removing the front seats and inspecting the bolts; if any bolt fails inspection, it will be replaced.
Second recall follows October Broncos pullback
This is actually Ford's second recall for the same problem: they pulled back over 160,000 Broncos from earlier years just last October.
Since then, there have been more warranty claims on newer models, but thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.
Ford says they will inspect and swap out any faulty bolts to keep things safe for everyone.