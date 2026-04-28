Ford's 2,200hp electric Mustang sets new drag racing record

The Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Cobra Jet 1800. It has two electric motors instead of four, but the total output has increased from 1,800hp to an astonishing 2,200hp. The new model is lighter and charges faster than before.

Safety features

The new model gets improved safety measures

The new model also comes with improved safety measures. It has an instant power cutoff feature that can be activated by the driver or crew in case of an emergency. The car gets a multi-speed transmission and clutch system to manage all that power, ensuring smooth and controlled launches. These features make the Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 not just fast but also safe for high-performance EV racing.