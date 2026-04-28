Ford's 2,200hp electric Mustang sets new drag racing record
What's the story
Ford has set a new benchmark in electric vehicle (EV) performance with its latest model, the Mustang Cobra Jet 2200. The all-electric drag racer has clocked an incredible quarter-mile run in just 6.87 seconds at a speed of 356km/h, making it the fastest EV on the drag strip. The new model is an evolution of its predecessor, Cobra Jet 1800, but comes with a more powerful two-motor setup and improved features.
Enhanced performance
Major upgrade from Cobra Jet 1800
The Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Cobra Jet 1800. It has two electric motors instead of four, but the total output has increased from 1,800hp to an astonishing 2,200hp. The new model is lighter and charges faster than before.
Safety features
The new model gets improved safety measures
The new model also comes with improved safety measures. It has an instant power cutoff feature that can be activated by the driver or crew in case of an emergency. The car gets a multi-speed transmission and clutch system to manage all that power, ensuring smooth and controlled launches. These features make the Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 not just fast but also safe for high-performance EV racing.