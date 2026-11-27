Ford's new GT41 hypercar marks its return to Le Mans
What's the story
Ford has officially unveiled its latest hypercar, the GT41. The name is a nod to its height of 41-inch, similar to the iconic GT40. The new model will make its racing debut in the opening round of World Endurance Championship in Qatar in March, marking Ford's return to top-class racing in this prestigious event. It will then head to the 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled for June 12, 2027.
Engine details
The GT41 is powered by a hybrid V8 engine
The Ford GT41 is powered by a naturally aspirated, 5.4-liter hybrid V8 engine.
This powertrain is a source of pride for Ford as it has been developed entirely in-house, unlike previous programs where they collaborated with others.
The development of parts, engine calibration, software and even low-voltage systems for auxiliary functions like lights and wipers have all been done by Ford Racing in Dearborn.
Development process
For the hypercar project, Ford works alone
Christian Hertrich, Ford Racing Powertrain Chief Engineer, emphasized the uniqueness of their hypercar program.
He said, "We can't say that for a lot of programs."
Unlike GT3, NASCAR and GT where they work with others, for the hypercar project it's only them.
Hertrich added, "We will succeed, but in the process to succeed, we will fail, and those failures are ours."
Testing facility
The engine starts life as a production Coyote block
The engine that powers Ford's hypercar is first selected from a Coyote block destined for production vehicles.
It is then taken to a small space in its dynamometer lab, located close to Ford's new global headquarters.
This facility has over 100 test cells where the automaker tests and validates engines for its global products.
Engine construction
Two technicians are building the new hypercar engines
In a small room just down the hall from where Ford tested its Le Mans-winning engines in the 1960s, two technicians are building the new hypercar engines.
The space is cramped with a long counter taking up one side of the narrow room and two engine stands occupying the back half.
Despite its size, this setup allows for efficient communication between teams working on engine construction and testing.