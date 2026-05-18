Ford unveils 3 year Europe plan with 7 new vehicles
Auto
Ford just dropped news of a major three-year plan to shake up the European auto scene.
Revealed at a dealer event in Salzburg on May 18, 2026, the plan includes seven new vehicles, a fresh brand platform called "Ready-Set-Ford," and smarter digital tools for businesses.
Ford Pro Uptime supports 1.2 million customers
Ford Pro (its commercial lineup) is getting stronger, with Uptime Services now helping over 1.2 million customers stay on the road.
The passenger lineup is also getting five rally-inspired models.
Plus, Ford's software subscriptions are booming, up 30% this year, with faster repairs for small businesses and a bigger focus on tech-driven services.