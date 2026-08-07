Ford unveils Fathom EV pickup with sub-$30,000 starting price
What's the story
Ford said it will reveal its next-generation electric truck, the Fathom. The vehicle will be priced at $28,350 and is expected to hit the market in 2027. With a "destination and delivery" fee added in, the final price of the Fathom will be $29,945. This brings it just under the $30,000 mark that Ford had initially set as its target when it started discussing this project back in 2025.
EV evolution
The Fathom will be built on Ford's universal EV platform
The Fathom is Ford's second all-electric truck after the F-150 Lightning. It is also the first vehicle to be built on the company's new Universal EV Platform (UEV).
This platform will power a range of different electric vehicles and uses a brand-new assembly line process designed to cut costs.
The move is part of CEO Jim Farley's strategy to catch up with industry leader Tesla and other Chinese EVs.
Tech specs
Features of the upcoming Fathom truck
The Fathom will come with Apple Maps integrated into its operating system, along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
However, it won't be compatible with Apple's next-gen CarPlay Ultra.
The truck will have five seats, more interior space than a Toyota RAV4, a "large, high-resolution touch screen," and a "digital car key."
It will also support bidirectional power like the Lightning and hybrid F-150 models.
ADAS details
BlueCruise will come integrated into the truck
All Fathom trucks will be "BlueCruise-capable," meaning the tech will come integrated. However, buyers may have to pay extra to enable Ford's hands-free advanced driver assistance system.
The truck is expected to feature a newer, more powerful version of BlueCruise that could eventually handle supervised driving from start to finish.
The starting price of the Fathom only includes the "standard range" lithium iron phosphate battery pack.
Production plan
Production and delivery details for the Fathom
Ford plans to produce the Fathom at its revamped Louisville Assembly Plant next year, with deliveries slated before the end of 2027.
Pre-orders are expected to open early next year.
The company hopes that high-volume manufacturing and streamlined assembly will make the Fathom's suggested retail price viable.
However, previous lack of interest from buyers and dealers has hampered Ford's EV efforts in the past.