Ford is working on AI assistant and hands-free driving tech

Ford is developing an AI assistant for its smartphone app, with plans to integrate it into vehicles by 2027. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . The company also teased a next-generation version of its BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system, which will be cheaper to produce and more capable, paving the way for "eyes-off" driving by 2028.

Tech integration AI assistant to get deep access to vehicle-specific information Ford's AI assistant, hosted by Google Cloud, will be built using off-the-shelf large language models (LLMs). The company is giving it deep access to vehicle-specific information. This means the assistant can answer general questions like "how many bags of mulch can my truck bed support?" as well as detailed, real-time queries such as oil life. The digital assistant will be integrated into Ford's revamped app in early 2026.

Tech evolution In-car integration and future possibilities The in-car integration of Ford's AI assistant is set for 2027, although the company hasn't revealed which models will be prioritized. The announcement was made during a session titled "Great Minds," aimed at exploring the intersection of technology and humanity. While Ford didn't elaborate on the in-car experience, other tech-forward automakers like Rivian and Tesla have already showcased advanced digital assistants capable of handling complex tasks such as text messaging, navigation requests, and climate control adjustments.